World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia starts urgent preparations for Putin-Biden summit

World » Europe

Russia's Foreign Ministry is doing its part of the work to prepare for the Putin-Biden summit, Maria Zakharova, an official spokeswoman for the department told Vesti FM radio station on April 14.

Russia starts urgent preparations for Putin-Biden summit

Zakharova noted that the organization of the meeting of the leaders of the two countries is within the competence of the presidential administration. She also reminded of the recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US President's Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry. According to her, the meeting also became part of the work to prepare for the Putin-Biden summit.

On April 13, Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, unveiled possible topics that Putin and Biden may discuss together.

In his opinion, the two presidents may touch upon issues to revisit a number of treaties on strategic security and arms control. The senator also noted that Biden's proposal to hold the summit in a third country means that the USA's intentions are serious.

On April 13, US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, while talking about strategic security, arms control, the situation in Afghanistan and global climate change, the US President suggested arranging a personal summit with Putin.

On April 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had an unscheduled meeting with John Kerry during his trip to Delhi. The two diplomats incidentally stayed at the same hotel and met at the initiative of the American side to discuss climate change issues.

Meanwhile, Finland volunteered to organize the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden on its territory, the office of the President of Finland, Sauli Niiniste, told TASS.

The office of the Finnish president said that Finland repeatedly offered its diplomatic services.

"With regard to this potential meeting, the willingness to organize it was presented to both parties,” the source told the agency.

Austria also expressed its readiness to become a platform for the meeting between Russian and American presidents.

Academician Sergei Rogov, the chief of the Institute for the USA and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences, suggested that the Putin-Biden summit could take place in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia starts urgent preparations for Putin-Biden summit
Putin administered second jab of coronavirus vaccine
USA and NATO are playing with fire
Biden calls Putin and offers him to meet
Moscow coffee shop sells woman bottle of sanitizer instead of water
USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia
Russia deploys two armies and Airborne Forces on western border
Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey
A new epidemiological index for COVID-19 pandemic
Russia can be disconnected from Visa and MasterCard systems
Popular
Europe
Russia deploys two armies and Airborne Forces on western border

Russia has deployed two armies and three units of Airborne Forces to its western borders as part of a verification check, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said

Russia deploys two armies and Airborne Forces on western border
Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey
Politics
Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey
Economics
Russia can be disconnected from Visa and MasterCard systems
Americas
Biden calls Putin and offers him to meet
David Harasym USA and NATO are playing with fire David Harasym Lyuba Lulko USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Russia lashes itself to punish Turkey Dmitry Sudakov
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
USA sees Ukraine only as collateral damage to use against Russia
Columnists
A new epidemiological index for COVID-19 pandemic
Moscow coffee shop sells woman bottle of sanitizer instead of water
Conflicts
Moscow coffee shop sells woman bottle of sanitizer instead of water
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy