Russia starts urgent preparations for Putin-Biden summit

Russia's Foreign Ministry is doing its part of the work to prepare for the Putin-Biden summit, Maria Zakharova, an official spokeswoman for the department told Vesti FM radio station on April 14.

Zakharova noted that the organization of the meeting of the leaders of the two countries is within the competence of the presidential administration. She also reminded of the recent meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US President's Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry. According to her, the meeting also became part of the work to prepare for the Putin-Biden summit.

On April 13, Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, unveiled possible topics that Putin and Biden may discuss together.

In his opinion, the two presidents may touch upon issues to revisit a number of treaties on strategic security and arms control. The senator also noted that Biden's proposal to hold the summit in a third country means that the USA's intentions are serious.

On April 13, US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, while talking about strategic security, arms control, the situation in Afghanistan and global climate change, the US President suggested arranging a personal summit with Putin.

On April 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had an unscheduled meeting with John Kerry during his trip to Delhi. The two diplomats incidentally stayed at the same hotel and met at the initiative of the American side to discuss climate change issues.

Meanwhile, Finland volunteered to organize the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden on its territory, the office of the President of Finland, Sauli Niiniste, told TASS.

The office of the Finnish president said that Finland repeatedly offered its diplomatic services.

"With regard to this potential meeting, the willingness to organize it was presented to both parties,” the source told the agency.

Austria also expressed its readiness to become a platform for the meeting between Russian and American presidents.

Academician Sergei Rogov, the chief of the Institute for the USA and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences, suggested that the Putin-Biden summit could take place in Reykjavik, Iceland.