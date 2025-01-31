World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Marco Rubio: Washington misled people into believing that Ukraine could defeat Russia

Marco Rubio: US is funding stalemate in Ukraine, promises 'tough diplomacy'
World

For the past year and a half, the United States has been financing a deadlock in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while Ukraine's future remains under threat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with journalist Megyn Kelly, published on YouTube.

Marco Rubio (16491577129)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Marco Rubio (16491577129)

Rubio stated that Washington misled people into believing that Ukraine could not only defeat Russia but also return to the conditions of 2012 or 2014, before the loss of Crimea.

"As a result, what they have been asking for over the last year and a half is to fund a stalemate, a protracted stalemate, while the human suffering continued. Meanwhile, Ukraine has been set back a hundred years, and its energy grid had been wiped out. Someone will have to pay for all this reconstruction," Rubio said.

He reminded that many Ukrainians have fled the country and may never return, which puts Ukraine's future at risk. He again emphasized the need for concessions from both sides in potential negotiations but declined to reveal specifics, stating:

"This will be the kind of tough diplomacy we've been accustomed to in the past."

Trump Pushes for Diplomatic Resolution

Rubio added that Russia is also paying a high price through economic strain and inflation due to the prolonged conflict.

According to Rubio, President Donald Trump sees diplomatic negotiations as the only way to resolve the war in Ukraine:

"The president's position is that this is a protracted conflict, and it needs to end. It must be resolved through negotiations. In any negotiations, both sides have to give something up. (…) We have difficult diplomatic work ahead of us, something we have done before."

The Republican senator has previously called resolving the Ukraine conflict a priority for the US. In January, he said that the US is offering Russia two ways to end the war: an easy way and a hard way.

  1. The easy way: Moscow accepts Washington's terms.
  2. The hard way: If no deal is reached, Trump has vowed to impose high taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the US and other participating countries.

In response, the Kremlin dismissed Trump's sanctions threats as nothing new, stating that "he likes those methods", while Russia remains open to "equal and mutually respectful dialogue."

Moscow has repeatedly expressed its willingness to negotiate with Ukraine.

Details

Marco Antonio Rubio (born May 28, 1971) is an American politician, diplomat, and attorney serving since 2025 as the 72nd United States secretary of state. A member of the Republican Party, he served from 2011 to 2025 as a United States senator from Florida and from 2006 to 2008 as the speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. Rubio is a Cuban American from Miami, Florida. After serving as a city commissioner for West Miami in the 1990s, he was elected to represent the 111th district in the Florida House of Representatives in 2000. Subsequently, he was elected speaker of the Florida House; he served for two years beginning in November 2006. Upon leaving the Florida legislature in 2008 due to term limits, Rubio taught at Florida International University.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Marco Rubio with Megyn Kelly
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Notorious blogger killed in Sweden for burning Quran
Society
Notorious blogger killed in Sweden for burning Quran Видео 
Trump will not be able to resolve Ukraine conflict either in 24 hours or in 100 days
Americas
Trump will not be able to resolve Ukraine conflict either in 24 hours or in 100 days
Ukraine Attempts Multiple Attacks on Russian Regions Targeting World's Largest Oil Pipeline
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Attempts Multiple Attacks on Russian Regions Targeting World's Largest Oil Pipeline Видео 
Popular
Russia To Rename Gulf of Finland to Gulf of St. Petersburg

Russia has the right to rename the Gulf of Finland to the Gulf of St. Petersburg in light of the high levels of Russophobia from Finland and Sweden

Russia Considers Renaming Gulf of Finland
Trump will not be able to resolve Ukraine conflict either in 24 hours or in 100 days
Neither in 1, nor in 100 days – There is no such thing as Trump plan for Ukraine
Ukraine Launches US missiles to Strike World's Largest Oil Pipeline
Il-86: USSR's first wide body passenger airliner that the country did not need
Trump will not be able to resolve Ukraine conflict either in 24 hours or in 100 days Lyuba Lulko USSR's Ilyushin-86, competition to Boeing 747, took to the skies ten years later Dmitry Plotnikov US Halts Military and Economic Support for Ukraine Andrey Mihayloff
American Airlines Plane Crash: World Figure Skating Champions Killed
Elon Musk and Donald Trump change Germany's political landscape to Russia's benefit
Quran-burning blogger Momika killed shortly before his trial in Sweden
Quran-burning blogger Momika killed shortly before his trial in Sweden
Last materials
Gold prices hit record high amid tariff concerns in USA
Russia's birth rate nears historic low
Marco Rubio: US is funding stalemate in Ukraine, promises 'tough diplomacy'
Trump will not be able to resolve Ukraine conflict either in 24 hours or in 100 days
British priest Calvin Robinson has his licence revoked for mimicking Elon Musk's Nazi salute
Elon Musk and Donald Trump change political life in Germany dramatically
USSR's Ilyushin-86, competition to Boeing 747, took to the skies ten years later
Notorious blogger killed in Sweden for burning Quran
Russia Considers Renaming Gulf of Finland
Tragic American Airlines Plane Crash: All Passengers and Crew Presumed Dead
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.