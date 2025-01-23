World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump: 'I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended'

Trump says he wants to meet with Putin. Ukraine ready to end conflict
World

Ukraine is ready to make a deal with Russia, but the decision to finalize it and the key role in resolving the conflict remain with Moscow, US President Donald Trump said during his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Donald Trump
Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Donald Trump

"I really would like to be able to meet with President Putin soon to get that war ended," Trump, who returned to the White House on Monday, told the World Economic Forum in Davos by video link.
 
"And that's not from the standpoint of economy or anything else. It's from the standpoint of millions of lives are being wasted ... It's a carnage. And we really have to stop that war," he added. 

In his speech, Trump also mentioned that steps toward resolving the Ukrainian conflict are already being taken by his team.

In December, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russia is open to negotiations to resolve the situation in Ukraine, while Kyiv refuses to engage in dialogue.

