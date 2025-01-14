World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
German Interior Minister claims Putin acts 'absolutely shamelessly'

German Interior Minister shows temper about Putin's actions
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser spoke harshly about Russian President Vladimir Putin. She said that the Russian leader was acting in an absolutely shameless manner.

Bundestag
Photo: flickr.com by Paul Korecky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Bundestag

According to Germany's Interior Minister, Berlin feels threatened by Moscow.

In an interview with Suddeutsche Zeitung publication, Faeser also said that Russia was responsible for disinformation campaigns and cyberattacks against infrastructure facilities in the European Union. The official did not provide any evidence to substantiate her claims.

The minister also reported a significant increase in the number of cases of sabotage and espionage.

In November 2024, the foreign ministers of Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy, Poland and France accused Russia of intensifying hybrid attacks in the European Union and NATO.

A joint statement by the foreign ministers said that Moscow was "systematically attacking European security architecture."

Details

Nancy Faeser (born 13 July 1970) is a German lawyer and politician of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), serving as Federal Minister of the Interior and Community in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet since 2021. She served as a member of the State Parliament of Hesse from the 2003 elections until 2021. In 2019, she became the party's leader in Hesse, as well as the leader of the Opposition in the Landtag of Hesse.

