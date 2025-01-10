World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin ready for meeting with Trump to settle Ukraine conflict – Kremlin

Kremlin: Vladimir Putin ready to meet with Donald Trump without any conditions
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump without any conditions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Donald Trump

"No conditions are required for this. What is required is a mutual desire and political will to conduct a dialogue and resolve existing problems through dialogue," Peskov said expressing the Kremlin's position.

Putin had repeatedly stated his openness to contacts with international leaders, including with Trump, Dmitry Peskov noted.

According to the official, the date for the meeting has not been set yet.

"We proceed from mutual readiness," the Kremlin spokesman said, noting that new details about the meeting may emerge after Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin when speaking to reporters at his residence in Florida. According to him, both US and Russian sides started working on the summit.

"President Putin wants to meet. He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess," Trump said.

Details

The 2018 Russia–United States summit (also known as the Helsinki 2018 or the Trump–Putin summit) was a summit meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on 16 July 2018, in Helsinki, Finland. The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs officially titled the summit as the #HELSINKI2018 Meeting and it was hosted by the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö. During a post-summit joint press conference with Putin, Trump did not accept Russian interference was part of the 2016 U.S. elections. Trump's omissions provoked an uproar across the political spectrum, including from some of his usual allies. One day later, Trump amended part of his remarks, contending that he had misspoken due to an incorrectly perceived "double-negative". Although the proceedings of the summit were orderly and diplomatic, both Trump and Putin were received poorly by both sides of the political spectrum in the United States, with some commentators saying that the summit became the event where Putin "cemented his status, and the status of his country, as public enemy #1 in America," ushering in the lowest point of Russia–United States relations since the early 1980s.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Trump team sets new deadlines to resolve Ukraine conflict
World
Trump team sets new deadlines to resolve Ukraine conflict
Russia gives Bashar Assad and his family asylum, will not extradite them to anyone
Asia
Russia gives Bashar Assad and his family asylum, will not extradite them to anyone Видео 
Popular
Putin happy about Trump's plans to annex Canada, Panama and Greenland

Donald Trump is taking the US back to the period of "small victorious wars” destroying liberal rules in international relations. The US pursues three tactics in waging wars

Russia can only benefit from Trump's plan to annex Canada, Panama and Greenland
Serbia says yet another no to Russian arms deals
Serbia terminates several defence contracts with Russia
Bashar Assad's wife Asma allegedly spied for London
Zelenky's 'Rain from Ukraine' initiative should help LA fight the disastrous wildfires
Russia can only benefit from Trump's plan to annex Canada, Panama and Greenland Lyuba Lulko What future awaits Iran? Costantino Ceoldo Lie of the Beholder – A Yuletime Tale Guy Somerset
Trump team pledges to resolve Ukraine conflict within 100 days
Armenia eyes EU membership to become another pawn in Western games
Armenia eyes EU membership to become another pawn in Western games
Last materials
Russia can only benefit from Trump's plan to annex Canada, Panama and Greenland
Bashar Assad's wife allegedly cooperated with British intelligence
Donald Trump Jr. blames 'Rain from Ukraine' for California wildfires
Serbia says yet another no to Russian arms deals
Armenia wants to live dangerously as another EU member
Trump team sets new deadlines to resolve Ukraine conflict
Syria's new Justice Minister appears in 2105 videos showing execution of Syrian women
Zelensky to US blogger: 'I sincerely despise the Russians'
Russian forces repel massive Ukrainian counterattack in Kursk region
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan President Aliyev for AZAL air crash
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.