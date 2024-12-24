Trump team decides to abandon EU and NATO allies to seek protection against Oreshnik IRBM

According to Turkish publications, the future Trump administration has already reached a consensus regarding the priority development of the national missile defense system. The US will be developing it to the detriment of the interests of Europe and NATO after the Oreshnik IRBM strike on Ukraine.

This raises serious concerns in Europe as European leaders can see their defenselessness against the backdrop of the transfer of a significant number of air defense and missile defense systems (Patriot, HAWK, NASAMS) to Kyiv.

The Pentagon has a shortage of air defense and missile defense systems to reliably protect not only the continental US, but also US military contingents in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The USA's confrontation with Russia, China and the DPRK in the context of the emergence of new strike systems is forcing Washington to focus all resources on its own needs, rather than on efforts to protect its allies.

Washington is not ready to deploy the required number of missile and air defense systems in Europe in the near future to protect its own important facilities there. The US industry is not capable of producing sufficient amounts of air defense systems (primarily THAAD and Patriot) and anti-aircraft guided missiles for them, taking into account the need to export those systems under commercial contracts.

To crown it all, Washington is experiencing severe problems with the recruitment of military personnel, including for air defense units.

The conflict in Ukraine has demonstrated the vulnerability of European NATO member countries to massive missile strikes. Europe can clearly see now that American air and missile defense systems deployed on the continent will not be able to guarantee the required level of protection.

European countries continue delivering their own arms systems (such as IRIS-T and SAMP/T) to Kyiv. This makes strategic military facilities in Europe vulnerable to attacks with the use of such powerful systems as Oreshnik. Turkey is accelerating works to build their own air and missile defense systems (SIPER, Hisar O+) that would be able to both replace American and European products and try to enter the market of European NATO member countries.