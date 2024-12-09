World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

India and Russia to sign $4 billion military deal

India to buy Russia's Voronezh series airborne early warning radar systems
World

India and Russia are set to sign a $4 billion military deal in which India will buy Russia's advanced Voronezh series airborne early warning radar, India Today reports.

Akash air defence complex
Photo: Press Information Bureau on behalf of Ministry of Defence, Government of India is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL)
Akash air defence complex

The radar is said to be capable of detecting and tracking a range of threats, including ballistic missiles and aircraft at ranges of up to 8,000 kilometers. The new system will provide India with critical early warning of potential threats, expanding its surveillance capabilities far beyond the country's borders.

Representatives of the Indian Defense Ministry and the Russian delegation led by Almaz-Antey Air and Space Defense Concern conduct negotiations on the subject.

The deal runs in line with the Make in India initiative, with more than a half of radar components being manufactured in India domestically.

The radar system is believed to be installed in Chitradurga, Karnataka, a strategic location that already houses advanced defense and aerospace facilities.

Details

Voronezh radars are the current generation of Russian early-warning radar, providing long distance monitoring of airspace against ballistic missile attack and aircraft monitoring. The first radar, in Lekhtusi near St Petersburg, became operational in 2009. There is a plan to replace older radars with the Voronezh by 2020. Their common name follows the pattern of Soviet radars in being named after a river, the Voronezh. The previous generation of radar was known as the Daryal (after Darial Gorge), Volga (after Volga River) and Daugava (Daugava River) and the generation before the Dnepr (Dnieper River), and Dnestr (Dniester River). The Voronezh radars are described as highly prefabricated meaning that they have a set up time of months rather than years and need fewer personnel than previous generations. They are also modular so that a radar can be brought into (partial) operation whilst being incomplete.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Voronezh radar
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
China unveils new police robot of the future
Science
China unveils new police robot of the future Видео 
Zelensky to enjoy the rest of his life in London after Russia and Ukraine sign peace
World
Zelensky to enjoy the rest of his life in London after Russia and Ukraine sign peace
Zelensky signs his death sentence by saying he is losing war with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Zelensky signs his death sentence by saying he is losing war with Russia
Popular
Russia and Iran emerge as biggest losers of Syrian war

Syria will most likely collapse into several states. The beneficiaries of the disintegration of Syria are not as clear as it may seem.

As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most
Russia gives Bashar Assad and his family asylum, will not extradite them to anyone
Bashar Assad joins company of Viktor Yanukovych and Edward Snowden in Russia
Moscow reveals the future of Russian army bases in Syria
Poland's latest unmanned Gavia boats attempt to attack Crimea Bridge
As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko Russia gives Bashar Assad and his family asylum, will not extradite them to anyone Andrey Mihayloff Que? Bad Bunny is NOT the King of Puerto Rico!?! Guy Somerset
Last materials
India to buy Russia's Voronezh series airborne early warning radar systems
Ukraine attacks Crimean Bridge with Poland's latest unmanned Gavia boats
Kremlin: The future of Russian army bases in Syria is unknown
As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most
Russia gives Bashar Assad and his family asylum, will not extradite them to anyone
Que? Bad Bunny is NOT the King of Puerto Rico!?!
Belarus wants Russia's Oreshnik missile systems
Russian geologists analyse Afghanistan's mineral reserves totalling $3 trillion
Kremlin says Ukrainian troops have a little time left to spend in Russia's Kursk
Three scenarios for Ukraine's post-war future
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.