Russian Foreign Minister sends chilling warning to US in Tucker Carlson interview

Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov's interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson generated countless headlines in global media. Foreign agencies gave their overview of the interview and eventually assumed that Lavrov's interview came as a warning to the USA and its allies.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by press service of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State (2016-09-16) 09

Shortly before the interview was published, Bloomberg news agency published an article in which it was indicated that Carlson's meeting with Lavrov took place at a time when diplomatic efforts to cease fire in Ukraine were intensifying. The article also drew attention to the fact that the Russian troops continued their advance in the special military operation zone.

Bloomberg: Carlson flies to Moscow as Russian Army continues advancing

"Carlson said he'd met Lavrov to learn whether Trump's election would "mean an end to this war,” in a video posted on the X social-media platform. He said he also wanted to know if Russia and the US are "headed toward an unprecedented conflict” after President Joe Biden's outgoing administration allowed Ukraine to use American long-range missiles to strike targets inside Russia," the agency wrote.

France 24: Lavrov claims US tries to intimidate Russia

French TV channel France 24 said that the Russian minister accused the Biden administration of escalating the conflict in Ukraine and trying to intimidate Russia and other countries on the international stage. Most of the material was devoted to Lavrov's remarks about the Ukrainian conflict. The channel quoted him as saying that Moscow was "ready for any developments, but prefers a peaceful solution through negotiations."

"Speaking about the peace agreement, the senior Russian diplomat said that, among other demands, Kyiv would have to agree to Russia's claims to control over the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions,” the channel noted.

Reuters: Lavrov says Moscow is fighting for legitimate security interests

"Lavrov signals readiness to use any means in Ukraine conflict," a Reuters article headline reads. The article also quotes the minister as saying that Russia is fighting for its legitimate security interests, while the United States is fighting "to maintain its hegemony in the world, in any country, region, on any continent.”

"If they are following the logic which some Westerners have been pronouncing lately, that they don't believe that Russia has red lines, they announced their red lines, these red lines are being moved again and again, this is a very serious mistake," he said.

The Times of India: Oreshnik is a signal to USA and its allies

The Times of India claimed that during the conversation with Carlson, Lavrov "made a chilling warning to the United States."

"Lavrov said U. S. and its allies should took the signals seriously, referring to the Oreshnik missiles. He said that they must understand that we would be ready to use any means not to allow them to succeed in what they call strategic defeat of Russia," The Times of India wrote.

Details

Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov (born 21 March 1950) is a Russian diplomat who has served as the foreign minister of Russia since 2004. He is the longest-serving Russian foreign minister since Andrei Gromyko during the Soviet Union. Lavrov was born in Moscow and graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1972. He received his first Soviet diplomatic posting in Sri Lanka, and speaks fluent Sinhala, Dhivehi, English, and French, in addition to his native Russian. From 1981 to 1988 Lavrov held several posts in the Soviet Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York City. Starting in the late 1980s he served as deputy director and then director of the Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations before becoming a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in 1992. He later served as the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations from 1994 to 2004



Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson (born May 16, 1969) is an American conservative political commentator and writer who hosted the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News from 2016 to 2023. Since his contract with Fox News was terminated, he has hosted Tucker on X and The Tucker Carlson Show. An advocate of president-elect Donald Trump, Carlson has been described as "perhaps the highest-profile proponent of Trumpism", "the most influential voice in right-wing media, without a close second," and a leading voice of white grievance politics. Carlson began his media career in the 1990s, writing for The Weekly Standard and other publications. He was a CNN commentator from 2000 to 2005 and a co-host of Crossfire, the network's prime-time news debate program, from 2001 to 2005. From 2005 to 2008, he hosted the nightly program Tucker on MSNBC. In 2009, he became a political analyst for Fox News, appearing on various programs before launching his own show. In 2010, Carlson co-founded and served as the initial editor-in-chief of the right-wing news and opinion website The Daily Caller, until selling his ownership stake and leaving in 2020. He has written three books: Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites (2003), Ship of Fools (2018), and The Long Slide (2021).

