Marine Le Pen: Millions of French voters have been silenced

Marine Le Pen refuses to step away from politics
Marine Le Pen refused to step away from politics and warned that millions of voters had been disenfranchised after she was barred from running for president.

In her first comments after the Paris court ruling on Monday, March 31, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party stated:

"Let's be clear: I have been excluded, but in reality, it is millions of French people whose voices have been silenced."

Le Pen was found guilty of embezzlement and banned from running in elections for five years, with the ruling taking immediate effect.

In an interview with the French television channel TF1, Le Pen criticized the verdict, calling it a "political decision" and claiming that the rule of law had been "completely violated."

"Millions of French citizens are outraged. In France, the country of human rights, judges are enforcing the laws of an authoritarian regime," Le Pen said, calling it a "tragic day for our democracy."

Details

Marion Anne Perrine "Marine" Le Pen (French: [maʁin lə pɛn]; born 5 August 1968) is a French lawyer and politician who ran for the French presidency in 2012, 2017, and 2022. A member of the far-right National Rally (RN; previously the National Front, FN), she served as its president from 2011 to 2021. She has been the member of the National Assembly for the 11th constituency of Pas-de-Calais since 2017. Le Pen has served as parliamentary party leader of the National Rally in the Assembly since June 2022. Le Pen is the youngest daughter of former party leader Jean-Marie Le Pen and the aunt of former FN MP Marion Maréchal. Le Pen joined the FN in 1986. She was elected as a regional councillor of Nord-Pas-de-Calais (1998–2004; 2010–2015), Île-de-France (2004–2010) and Hauts-de-France (2015–2021), a Member of European Parliament (2004–2017), as well as a municipal councillor of Hénin-Beaumont (2008–2011). She won the leadership of the FN in 2011, with 67.6% of the vote, defeating Bruno Gollnisch and succeeding her father, who had been president of the party since he founded it in 1972. In 2012, she placed third in the presidential election with 17.9% of the vote, behind François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy. She launched a second bid for the presidency at the 2017 election. She finished second in the first round of the election with 21.3% of the vote and faced Emmanuel Macron of centrist party En Marche! in the second round of voting. On 7 May 2017, she conceded after receiving approximately 33.9% of the vote in the second round. In 2020, she announced her third candidacy for the presidency in the 2022 election. She came second in the first round of the election with 23.2% of the votes, thus qualifying her for the second round against Macron, losing in the second round after receiving 41.5% of the votes.

