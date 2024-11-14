US opens missile base in Poland just 230 km away from Russia

On November 13, a US missile base was officially opened in Poland. The base is located in the town of Redzikowo, just 230 kilometers from the border with Russia's Kaliningrad enclave.

During the ceremony, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that the event was of "historic significance for the security of Poland, the United States and NATO."

"Current conflicts, for example in Ukraine or the Middle East, show us how important air and missile defense is,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the base "significantly strengthens the ability of the alliance to defend against the growing threat of ballistic missiles from outside the Euro-Atlantic area."

