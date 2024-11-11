World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin says what Moscow will do if Ukraine strikes deep into Russia

Kremlin: Russia continues fighting
Russia will continue military operations if Western countries let the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike deep into the country, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov

"This once again demonstrates that European leaders (…) continue to seek the strategic defeat of the Russian Federation. We, in turn, continue the special military operation until all set goals are achieved," the Kremlin representative said.

Sending any new types of weapons to Ukraine will not let Kyiv take an advantage of the situation on the front, Peskov added.

