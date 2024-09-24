German Chancellor makes decision on strikes deep inside Russia

Germany will not try to persuade Western countries to give Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russian territory with long-range weapons, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, Tagesspiegel reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, CC BY 4.0

"Berlin will not persuade other countries to lift restrictions, and we have good reasons for this," the politician noted.

Germany is not going to give the Armed Forces of Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russian territory with German weapons either, Olaf Scholz said.

Steffen Hebestreit, an official representative for the German government, stated on September 13 that discussions between the United States and Great Britain on permission for Ukraine to strike Russia with Western long-range missiles were not related to German weapons. Germany still remains opposed to supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine as well, Hebestreit added.

