World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

German Chancellor makes decision on strikes deep inside Russia

Tagesspiegel: Germany makes decision on Ukraine's strikes on Russia
World

Germany will not try to persuade Western countries to give Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russian territory with long-range weapons, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, Tagesspiegel reports.

Tagesspiegel: Germany makes decision on Ukraine's strikes on Russia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, CC BY 4.0

"Berlin will not persuade other countries to lift restrictions, and we have good reasons for this," the politician noted.

Germany is not going to give the Armed Forces of Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russian territory with German weapons either, Olaf Scholz said.

Steffen Hebestreit, an official representative for the German government, stated on September 13 that discussions between the United States and Great Britain on permission for Ukraine to strike Russia with Western long-range missiles were not related to German weapons. Germany still remains opposed to supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine as well, Hebestreit added.

Details

 
 Olaf Scholz (German: [ˈoːlaf ˈʃɔlts] ; born (1958-06-14)14 June 1958) is a German politician who has been the chancellor of Germany since 8 December 2021. A member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), he previously served as Vice Chancellor in the fourth Merkel cabinet and as Federal Minister of Finance from 2018 to 2021. He was also First Mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018, deputy leader of the SPD from 2009 to 2019, and Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs from 2007 to 2009.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Western media report explosion of Putin's super missile on Plesetsk cosmodrome

Western media reported an incident that allegedly occurred at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region of Russia, where the Sarmat missile was being tested

Sarmat missile test in Arkhangelsk makes Western media shudder
US admits Russia own perfect fighter aircraft
US admits Russia has best fighter aircraft
Four children die after having meat dumplings for dinner
Ukrainian fighters take up to 120 civilians captive in Sudzha
Evolving landscape of LNG trade: Opportunities and challenges for Russia and India Hriday Sarma Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device? Andrey Mihayloff Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Israel bombs Hezbollah facilities that took 20 years to build
LNG Trade: The Future Cornerstone of the Russia-India Partnership
LNG Trade: The Future Cornerstone of the Russia-India Partnership
Last materials
Tagesspiegel: Germany makes decision on Ukraine's strikes on Russia
Evolving landscape of LNG trade: Opportunities and challenges for Russia and India
Israel urges Lebanese to evacuate, over 270 killed in Israeli airstrikes
Sarmat missile test in Arkhangelsk makes Western media shudder
US admits Russia own perfect fighter aircraft
Parents lose all of their four children after having meat dumplings for dinner
Ukrainian fighters hold up to 120 civilians including 15 children captive in Sudzha
Washington and London will secretly let Ukraine strike deep into Russia
Israel strikes Beirut killing Hezbollah's operations commander Ibrahim Akil
Americans restore airbase from which they bombed Japan
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.