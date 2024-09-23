World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Western media report explosion of Putin's super missile on Plesetsk cosmodrome

Sarmat missile test in Arkhangelsk makes Western media shudder
World

Western media reported an incident that allegedly occurred at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region of Russia, where the Sarmat missile was being tested. The Kremlin said that it had no knowledge on the topic and redirected the question to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Sarmat missile test in Arkhangelsk makes Western media shudder
Photo: Скриншот с YouTube-канала Минобороны РФ is licensed under public domain

There were no official reports about the Sarmat missile being prepared for testing. Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that journalists should rather contact the military.

"We do not have any information on this matter. This is rather a question that falls within the competence of our military, so I recommend contacting them," he said.

OSINT project MeNMyRC was the first to report the unsuccessful test of the Sarmat missile. This mammoth missile was dubbed as Russian President Vladimir Putin's superweapon. Researchers published satellite images of the site and suggested that Sarmat tests or preparations for them were being carried out there.

Later, a US Cobra Ball reconnaissance aircraft was later spotted in the area. The Alaska-based UAV is used to monitor ballistic missile launches.

In February, Russian President Putin said that the first serial heavy ballistic missiles Sarmat had been delivered to the troops. Putin also said that the new missile would soon be demonstrated in the areas of deployment on duty.

Details

 
 The RS-28 Sarmat (NATO reporting name: SS-X-29 or SS-X-30), often colloquially referred to as Satan II by media outlets, is a three-stage Russian silo-based, liquid-fueled, HGV-capable and FOBS-capable super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) produced by the Makeyev Rocket Design Bureau. It is intended to replace the Soviet R-36M ICBM in Russia's arsenal. The Sarmat is one of six new Russian strategic weapons unveiled by Russian president Vladimir Putin on 1 March 2018. The RS-28 Sarmat made its first test flight on 20 April 2022. On 16 August 2022, a state contract was signed for the manufacture and supply of the Sarmat strategic missile system. The missile officially entered operational service in September 2023, as the world's longest range and most powerful extant ICBM system. Despite the Russian claims that the missile is on 'combat alert' it has experienced four failed tests, the most recent on 21 September 2024.

 
 Plesetsk Cosmodrome  is a Russian spaceport located in Mirny, Arkhangelsk Oblast, about 800 km north of Moscow and approximately 200 km south of Arkhangelsk. As of 2024, it is Europe's only operational orbital spaceport and the northernmost spaceport in the world. Originally developed as an ICBM site for the R-7 missile, it also served for numerous satellite launches using the R-7 and other rockets. Its high latitude makes it useful only for certain types of launches, especially the Molniya orbits, so for much of the site's history it functioned as a secondary location, with most orbital launches taking place from Baikonur, in the Kazakh SSR. With the end of the Soviet Union, Baikonur became a foreign territory, and Kazakhstan charged $115 million usage fees annually. Consequently, Plesetsk has seen considerably more activity since the 2000s.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Sarmat test
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
US admits Russia has best fighter aircraft

Russia's Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet is an ideal aircraft that can make serious competition to foreign analogues in the foreseeable future

US admits Russia own perfect fighter aircraft
Parents lose all of their four children after having meat dumplings for dinner
Four children die after having meat dumplings for dinner
Ukrainian fighters take up to 120 civilians captive in Sudzha
Western media report explosion of Putin's super missile on Plesetsk cosmodrome
Can anyone blow up your phone, laptop or any other device? Andrey Mihayloff Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov
Last materials
US admits Russia own perfect fighter aircraft
Parents lose all of their four children after having meat dumplings for dinner
Ukrainian fighters hold up to 120 civilians including 15 children captive in Sudzha
Washington and London will secretly let Ukraine strike deep into Russia
Israel strikes Beirut killing Hezbollah's operations commander Ibrahim Akil
Americans restore airbase from which they bombed Japan
Zelensky determined to end conflict with Russia in 2024
Putin refuses to go to Mexico for inauguration ceremony
Ukrainian military men and public officials banned from using Telegram
Four Russian servicemen held accountable for torturing US citizen Russell Bentley to death
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.