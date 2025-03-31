World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin ready to talk to 'very angry' and 'furious' Trump

Moscow continues working with US even if Trump is 'very angry' and 'furious'
World

Russia continues working with the United States on normalizing bilateral relations and resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about his intention to call Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

On March 30, Trump stated that he was "very angry” and "furious” over Putin's proposal to establish temporary UN-led administration in Ukraine to oversee elections. The US President said that he would call Putin this week. Donald Trump also  threatened new restrictions on Russian oil exports.

"This work is ongoing [regarding Ukraine and bilateral relations]. At the moment, there are no specific details that we could or should share with you. This is a long-term process, likely due to the complexity of the issue. The president remains fully open to contact with President Trump. Therefore, if necessary, their conversation will be arranged promptly," Peskov noted.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Russia had a "psychological deadline" to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to him, there is no exact timeframe for this, and he will rely on his intuition. However, he does not believe Moscow wants to delay the deal, Trump added.

“It’s a psychological deadline,” Trump said aboard Air Force One when asked if there was a deadline for Russia to agree to a deal. “If I think they’re tapping us along, I will not be happy about it.”

Zelensky will have big problems

Trump also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming he was wavering over a deal to grant the U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.

"And if he does that he’s got some problems. Big, big problems. We made a deal on rare earth and now he’s saying, well, you know, I want to renegotiate the deal. He wants to be a member of NATO. Well, he was never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that. So if he’s looking to renegotiate the deal, he’s got big problems," Donald Trump said.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
