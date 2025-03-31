Putin ready to talk to 'very angry' and 'furious' Trump

Moscow continues working with US even if Trump is 'very angry' and 'furious'

Russia continues working with the United States on normalizing bilateral relations and resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement about his intention to call Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

On March 30, Trump stated that he was "very angry” and "furious” over Putin's proposal to establish temporary UN-led administration in Ukraine to oversee elections. The US President said that he would call Putin this week. Donald Trump also threatened new restrictions on Russian oil exports.

"This work is ongoing [regarding Ukraine and bilateral relations]. At the moment, there are no specific details that we could or should share with you. This is a long-term process, likely due to the complexity of the issue. The president remains fully open to contact with President Trump. Therefore, if necessary, their conversation will be arranged promptly," Peskov noted.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Russia had a "psychological deadline" to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine. According to him, there is no exact timeframe for this, and he will rely on his intuition. However, he does not believe Moscow wants to delay the deal, Trump added.

“It’s a psychological deadline,” Trump said aboard Air Force One when asked if there was a deadline for Russia to agree to a deal. “If I think they’re tapping us along, I will not be happy about it.”

Zelensky will have big problems

Trump also criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming he was wavering over a deal to grant the U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.