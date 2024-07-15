India wants Russian S-400 air defence systems delivered faster

India wants Russia to speed up deliveries of S-400 air defence systems

The fourth and fifth divisions of the S-400 will be delivered to New Delhi in 2026 instead of 2024, The Times of India reports. The contract was signed in 2018.

Photo: function.mil.ru by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, CC BY 4.0

India asked Russia to speed up the delivery of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, ANI agency reports.

According to the agency, there was a delay in the deliveries: the fourth and fifth divisions of the systems are to be transferred to New Delhi before March 2026 and October of the same year respectively. The systems should have been delivered to India before 2024, The Times of India said.

"India approached the Russian side during recent negotiations with a request to speed up deliveries to meet the needs of the Indian Air Force,” a department spokesman said.

Russia and India signed the contract for the supply of five S-400s in 2018. The agreement was evaluated at $5.4 billion. Moscow transferred three S-400 air defense systems to India. India deployed them along the border with China and Pakistan.

The S-400 Triumph is a Russian long- and medium-range air defense system developed by Almaz-Antey air defense concern. The system is designed to destroy aerospace attack weapons. This complex is capable of hitting aerodynamic targets at distances of up to 400 km.

The S-400 can shoot down ballistic targets flying at speeds of up to 4.8 km/s at a range of up to 60 km. Air defense radar systems can detect airborne objects up to 600 km away. Anti-aircraft guided missiles can hit aerodynamic targets at altitudes of up to 27 km, and ballistic ones — up to 25 km.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a two-day visit to Russia in early July for the first time in five years. As part of the trip, he met with the country's leadership, including President Vladimir Putin. Modi raised the issue of delays in the supply of spare parts for Russian military equipment, including Su-30 fighter jets, the Indian Foreign Ministry reported.