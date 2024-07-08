NATO redeploys warplanes following Russia's strike on Kyiv

NATO redeploys military aircraft after Russian missile attack on Kyiv

NATO redeployed its aircraft against the backdrop of Russia's July 8 attack on targets in Kyiv.

Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны США, PDM

"The Boeing KC-135T Stratotanker is flying towards the Polish border from the British Mildenhall airbase,” the Military Chronicle Telegram channel said.

The Boeing P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine reconnaissance aircraft and the Boeing E-3A Sentry aircraft equipped with the early warning and control system (AWACS) were also sent to Poland.

The Russian forces conducted a large-scale missile attack to strike targets in Kyiv and several other cities of Ukraine on July 8.