World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
African state introduces gold as only means of payment to replace US dollar

Troubled African state to replace US dollar with gold

World

Zimbabwean gold (ZiG) will become the only means of payment to displace the US dollar in the country in 2026, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said, The Daily Maverick publication said.

Troubled African state to replace US dollar with gold
Photo: pixabay by Стивбидмид, PDM

The US dollar currently accounts for as much as 80 percent of all transactions in the Zimbabwean financial system, including retail sales. According to Mnangagwa, ZiG will be distributed throughout the country and stores will gradually refuse to accept US dollars from customers in two years.

The news about the introduction of the new national currency in Zimbabwe — Zimbabwean gold — was first reported in early April. It was said that all local dollar reserves would be converted into the new means of payment that would be backed by reserves of foreign currency and precious metals mined in the country.

In 2019, the Zimbabwean government banned the circulation of the US dollar for several months. The economy of the African state fell into hyperinflation once again last summer after the government eased control over the national currency exchange rate. One had to pay as many as 100 large notes of the local currency to buy a loaf of bread.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Finland will be the first to be wiped off the face of the earth

The Russian Federation will respond to Finland with measures of "military-technical nature" in response to NATO's military build-up on the border

Finland gets 'Stubbed', stands one step away from war with Russia
Portuguese Nazi who executed Russian soldier killed in Ukraine
Portuguese mercenary who executed Russian solder killed in Ukraine
Putin: Russia's terms will end Ukraine conflict immediately
Ukraine prepares for major military development before negotiations
SCO summit: Western voice no longer decisive Lyuba Lulko The U.S. Strategic Miscalculation with India in the 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu Kanye West in Moscow: Black caviar on Red Square with Gosha Rubchinsky Andrey Mihayloff
SCO summit in Astana: Asia shows determination to build multipolar world
Zelensky wants no interview with Tucker Carlson
Russia launches missile strikes to annihilate foreign mercenaries in Odessa
Russia launches missile strikes to annihilate foreign mercenaries in Odessa
Last materials
Troubled African state to replace US dollar with gold
Orban personally wanted to come to Moscow to talk to Putin
Russians spray-paint GUR abbreviation on historical sites near Kremlin
YouTube blocks channels of Russian athlete, pop stars and pro-Russian foreigners
Foreign mercenaries annihilated in port of Odessa
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban arrived in Moscow to talk to Putin
SCO summit: Western voice no longer decisive
SBU colonel: Ukraine will escalate conflict before sitting down for talks
São Paulo journalists honor Palestinian Journalist Union
Finland gets 'Stubbed', stands one step away from war with Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X