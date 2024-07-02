World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia will complete the special military operation in the autumn of 2024.

Photo: mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

Deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the General Staff, Apti Alaudinov, said on Channel One that Kyiv also understands that the armed confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is nearing its end.

In early June, Alaudinov said that Russia would win the special military operation in Ukraine by the end of 2024.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the conflict in Ukraine would end immediately after the cessation of arms supplies to Kyiv.

