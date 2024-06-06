Putin: Americans will get rid of Zelensky in about a year

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the heads of world news agencies, said that the Americans would get rid of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in about a year, after he fulfills a number of their demands.

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/100064359595429/posts/313098054178845 by Joint Forces Task Force is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

Kyiv will first be forced to lower the mobilization age to 18 years.

"Then they will get rid of Zelensky. All this must be done first, because this is not an easy task. The law must be adopted and certain steps must be taken. We are now in June 2024. To do all this, it seems to me, one needs a year. Until spring, until the beginning of at least next year, they will tolerate him, and when he does everything, they will say: "Goodbye.”" Putin said.

The Russian leader also spoke about relations between the United States and Ukraine. The United States is only interested in its own greatness and cares little about the fate of Kyiv. According to him, the United States under no circumstances wants Russia to be able to achieve any success, because this would undermine American leadership in the world.

Washington provoked the seizure of power in Ukraine through unconstitutional means. The first step towards the conflict in Ukraine was taken by those who encouraged the coup in 2014, and Moscow was not to blame for this, Putin said.