Zelensky likely to be killed because he knows too much about Biden and his son Hunter

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky could be annihilated under certain circumstances, State Duma deputy Anatoly Wasserman said this in an interview with the Moskovsky Komsomolets publication.

Photo: flickr.com by 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard" is licensed under public domain in the United States

According to Wasserman, the issue of Zelensky's physical elimination is connected with the results of the US presidential election. The Ukrainian leader should worry if former head of the White House Donald Trump wins the vote, he believes.

USA's sitting President Joe Biden may want to eliminate Zelensky before Trump takes office, because the head of Ukraine "knows too much” about Joe Biden's and Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine, Anatoly Wasserman believes.

The Ukrainian leader will not be allowed to live in peace either in America or in Europe, the State Duma deputy believes.