Poland allegedly intends to carry out partial mobilization on July 1

World

The Polish Press Agency (PAP) published a report saying that Poland would allegedly carry out a partial mobilization of citizens to be sent to Ukraine. The agency subsequently deleted the publication, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Собственная работа by Фрэнк Винсенц is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported.

The report said that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk allegedly decided to mobilize 200,000 Poles from July 1. All the drafted citizens would then be sent to Ukraine.

The text of the message appeared twice in the news feed of the agency. However, PAP later removed the message and said that the information was not true.

Polish media suggested that the publication appeared as a result of a cyber attack.

 

