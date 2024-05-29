USA: It is up to Ukraine to decide where to strike Russia

Ten Western countries let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike deep into Russia

Ukraine has the right to choose for itself how to conduct military operations against Russia, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said commenting on restrictions for conducting attacks with the use of US weapons.

Photo: defense.gov by сержант Джон Кросби is licensed under public domain

According to Smith, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and other US officials have made it clear that this is ultimately Ukraine's war. Therefore, it is up to Ukraine to decide how to wage this war.

Earlier, ten Western countries — the UK, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Estonia — authorised Kiev to launch missile strikes on Russian territory with the use of Western weapons, Ukrainian publication Liga.Novosti reports. The publication refers to indirect statements that officials representing the above-mentioned states have made in May.