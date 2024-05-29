World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
USA: It is up to Ukraine to decide where to strike Russia

Ten Western countries let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike deep into Russia

World

Ukraine has the right to choose for itself how to conduct military operations against Russia, US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said commenting on restrictions for conducting attacks with the use of US weapons.

Ten Western countries let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike deep into Russia
Photo: defense.gov by сержант Джон Кросби is licensed under public domain

According to Smith, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and other US officials have made it clear that this is ultimately Ukraine's war. Therefore, it is up to Ukraine to decide how to wage this war.

Earlier, ten Western countries — the UK, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Estonia — authorised Kiev to launch missile strikes on Russian territory with the use of Western weapons, Ukrainian publication Liga.Novosti reports. The publication refers to indirect statements that officials representing the above-mentioned states have made in May.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian military already know how to respond to possible use of Western weapons against Russia

President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Ministry of Defense know how Russia will respond to attacks on the Russian territory with the use of Western weapons

Putin knows how to respond if Ukraine strikes Russia with Western weapons
Russian general believes NATO wants to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Russian Army General: NATO practicing nuclear strikes on Russia
Putin: NATO governments should know what they play with
Putin: The West will replace the current authorities in Ukraine
NATO's most reckless members want to see what Russia is capable of Lyuba Lulko World leaders refuse to support 'expired' president of Ukraine in Switzerland Dmitry Plotnikov Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff
Lightning strikes three kids on the beach in Puerto Rico
Polish Foreign Minister: Let Putin guess what we are going to do
Donald Trump threatens to bomb Moscow and Beijing
Donald Trump threatens to bomb Moscow and Beijing
Last materials
Fisherman catches extremely rare fish and shows it on video
Ten Western countries let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike deep into Russia
ECtHR starts hearing case of Russian POW tortured in Ukraine
Ukraine already has UK's permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russia
Trump wants to bomb Moscow and Beijing
Ukrainian authorities to be replaced when no longer needed – Putin
Video shows lightning striking three kids on the beach in Puerto Rico
Putin: Zelensky is not legitimate anymore, only the Parliament is
NATO countries are small states with dense population – Putin
Putin knows how to respond if Ukraine strikes Russia with Western weapons
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X