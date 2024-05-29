Ukraine already uses Western weapons to hit Russia

Ukraine already has UK's permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russia

Storm Shadow missiles can hit targets at a distance of 250 km. In May, British Foreign Secretary Cameron said that Ukraine had the right to use British weapons to strike Russia.

Photo: Коллаж Midjourney 4.0 is licensed under Common Creative: свободное использование материала

The Ukrainian military took advantage of UK's permission to use Storm Shadow long-range air-to-ground missiles to strike Russian territory, Yuriy Sak, adviser to the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, said in an interview with Bloomberg.

When asked whether Kyiv would use EU weapons to strike Russia, Sak noted that there was already such a precedent.

"The British authorities previously allowed Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles that they supplied, and we already use them successfully,” the Ukrainian official said. He did not specify the areas in which this type of weapon was used.

In early May 2024, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron told Reuters that Ukraine had the right to strike Russia with British weapons.

In February 2023, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was ready to send long-range weapons to Ukraine. He clarified that London would be the first to transfer this type of weapons to Kyiv.

The UK authorities transferred Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine in May 2023. The missiles are designed to hit stationary targets at a distance of up to 250 km.

In April 2024, the British authorities planned to transfer the following weapons to Ukraine:

400 vehicles,

60 boats,

about 4 million rounds of small arms ammunition,

more than 1,600 strike missiles and air defense missiles.

Ukraine will also receive Storm Shadow missiles.

Russia condemns Western military aid to Ukraine and insists that the supplies will not turn the tide of the conflict.

On May 13, Russian air defense forces shot down four Storm Shadow aircraft guided missiles that Ukraine launched to hit Crimea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.