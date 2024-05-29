Donald Trump threatens to bomb Moscow and Beijing

Trump wants to bomb Moscow and Beijing

Former American President Donald Trump said during fundraising events for his election campaign that he would be ready to bomb Moscow and Beijing during his presidency, The Washington Post reports.

Photo: flickr.com by Гейдж Скидмор is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic.

"At one event, he suggested that he would have bombed Moscow and Beijing if Russia invaded Ukraine or China invaded Taiwan, surprising some of the donors," the newspaper said.

Trump earlier said that the negotiations between Russian President Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were even more dangerous to the United States than inflation and economic problems.