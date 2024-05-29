World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Donald Trump threatens to bomb Moscow and Beijing

Trump wants to bomb Moscow and Beijing

World

Former American President Donald Trump said during fundraising events for his election campaign that he would be ready to bomb Moscow and Beijing during his presidency, The Washington Post reports.

Trump wants to bomb Moscow and Beijing
Photo: flickr.com by Гейдж Скидмор is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic.

"At one event, he suggested that he would have bombed Moscow and Beijing if Russia invaded Ukraine or China invaded Taiwan, surprising some of the donors," the newspaper said.

Trump earlier said that the negotiations between Russian President Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were even more dangerous to the United States than inflation and economic problems.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian military already know how to respond to possible use of Western weapons against Russia

President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Ministry of Defense know how Russia will respond to attacks on the Russian territory with the use of Western weapons

Putin knows how to respond if Ukraine strikes Russia with Western weapons
Russian general believes NATO wants to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Russian Army General: NATO practicing nuclear strikes on Russia
Putin: NATO governments should know what they play with
Putin: The West will replace the current authorities in Ukraine
NATO's most reckless members want to see what Russia is capable of Lyuba Lulko World leaders refuse to support 'expired' president of Ukraine in Switzerland Dmitry Plotnikov Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff
Lightning strikes three kids on the beach in Puerto Rico
Polish Foreign Minister: Let Putin guess what we are going to do
The only legitimate authority in Ukraine is the Parliament – Putin
The only legitimate authority in Ukraine is the Parliament – Putin
Last materials
Ukrainian authorities to be replaced when no longer needed – Putin
Video shows lightning striking three kids on the beach in Puerto Rico
Putin: Zelensky is not legitimate anymore, only the Parliament is
NATO countries are small states with dense population – Putin
Putin knows how to respond if Ukraine strikes Russia with Western weapons
Russian general believes NATO wants to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Poland wants Putin to guess what NATO is going to do next
Estonian president wants to bring Russia to its knees, does not know how
NATO's most reckless members want to see what Russia is capable of
Italian Deputy Prime Minister calls Stoltenberg a dangerous gentleman
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X