World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Putin: The West will replace the current authorities in Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities to be replaced when no longer needed – Putin

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin, before flying back home from Uzbekistan, spoke about the legitimate ruler in Ukraine. According to him, the only legitimate authority in Ukraine is the Verkhovna Rada and its speaker as per the Constitution.

Ukrainian authorities to be replaced when no longer needed – Putin
Photo: en.kremlin.ru by Presidential Executive Office of Russia is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

Western leaders want the current Ukrainian authorities "to carry the burden of all unpopular decisions,” including lowering the conscription age, Putin said.

"The conscription age was 27, now it's 25, then they may make it 23 or even 18 straight. After making this and other unpopular decisions, they will replace representatives of the executive branch by those who had not had such responsibility on their shoulders, and that's it,” Putin said.

The Russian President also spoke about the legitimacy of power in Ukraine. According to him, the country's Constitution provides for the extension of the powers of only the Rada (the Parliament). The Constitution does not mention the extension of the powers of the president.

"They do not hold presidential elections under martial law, but this does not mean that the powers can be extended. There is Article 111 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which says that the powers of the supreme authorities, actually presidential powers, shall be transferred to the speaker of parliament,” Putin noted.

He also added that if they wanted to hold elections in Ukraine, they could cancel martial law, "that's all.”

The presidential election in Ukraine was supposed to take place on March 31. Zelensky's term expired on May 20, but the presidential election in the country were not announced.

Zelensky announced the continuation of his term in office himself. He said that five years of his service were not over yet.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
NATO's most reckless members want to see what Russia's doomsday weapons are capable of

The closer the end of Ukraine gets, the more resolute Jens Stoltenberg becomes in his anti-Russian rhetoric. The pensioner should rather think about village fishing than war

NATO's most reckless members want to see what Russia is capable of
Estonian president wants to bring Russia to its knees, does not know how
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov responds to 'bring Russia to its knees' call from Estonia
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini: NATO Secretary General should be stopped
Ukrainian drones crash in Russian resort city for the first time
NATO's most reckless members want to see what Russia is capable of Lyuba Lulko World leaders refuse to support 'expired' president of Ukraine in Switzerland Dmitry Plotnikov Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff
Russia to remove Taliban from the list of terrorist groups in light of objective reality
Russia to build low-power nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
Russian Army General: NATO practicing nuclear strikes on Russia
Russian Army General: NATO practicing nuclear strikes on Russia
Last materials
Video shows lightning striking three kids on the beach in Puerto Rico
Putin: Zelensky is not legitimate anymore, only the Parliament is
NATO countries are small states with dense population – Putin
Putin knows how to respond if Ukraine strikes Russia with Western weapons
Russian general believes NATO wants to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Poland wants Putin to guess what NATO is going to do next
Estonian president wants to bring Russia to its knees, does not know how
NATO's most reckless members want to see what Russia is capable of
Italian Deputy Prime Minister calls Stoltenberg a dangerous gentleman
Putin signs package of documents to build nuclear station in Uzbekistan
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X