The only legitimate authority in Ukraine is the Parliament – Putin

World

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin spoke about the powers of the President of Ukraine. It is only the Parliament of Ukraine and its speaker that hold legitimate authority in the country, Putin said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

“The first thing that is on the surface and what is reported to me is that the Constitution of Ukraine provides for the extension of the powers of only the Rada, but not of the President of Ukraine,” Putin said.

Article 111 of the Constitution of Ukraine implies the transfer of supreme power in the country to parliament, he also noted. Volodymyr Zelensky's term expired on May 21 in accordance with the Constitution. 

