Putin: NATO governments should know what they play with

NATO countries are small states with dense population – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about recent calls from NATO to use Western weapons to strike Russian territory. NATO officials should be aware of what they are playing with, the Russian president said, TASS reports.

Photo: defense.gov by Грег Л. Дэвис is licensed under public domain

“These representatives of NATO countries, especially in Europe, especially from small countries, they must be aware of what they are playing with (...) These are serious things, and we are watching this most carefully,” the Russian leader said.

According to Putin, before talking about strikes deep into Russian territory, NATO governments should remember that alliance members, as a rule, are small states with a very dense population.