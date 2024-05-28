Russian military already know how to respond to possible use of Western weapons against Russia

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Ministry of Defense know how Russia will respond to attacks on the Russian territory with the use of Western weapons, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: flickr.com by Bundeswehr-Fotos is licensed under Attribution 2.0 Generic

At the same time, Moscow can see the lack of unity in the European Union regarding the possible use of Western-made weapons for attacks on Russian territory.

"Our military know this (Russia's response to possible attacks — ed.). The Supreme Commander-in-Chief and our military know this, and they are taking appropriate countermeasures,” Peskov said.

Western politicians remain undecided whether to let Ukraine strike Russian territory with NATO weapons. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Great Britain, Poland, Sweden and the Netherlands support the idea, Germany and Italy are against such an initiative.

