Russian Army General: NATO practicing nuclear strikes on Russia

The head of the FSB Border Service, Army General Vladimir Kulishov, reported an increase in NATO intelligence activity along the Russian border. The North Atlantic Alliance is practicing nuclear strikes on the territory of Russia, the general believes.

NATO is increasing the intensity of operational training activities for its troops, Kulishov clarified. NATO military personnel practice scenarios for conducting combat operations against Russia.

As the general noted, the current situation requires adequate measures to protect Russian borders.

On May 27, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly allowed Ukraine to attack Russian territory with the help of alliance weapons. The corresponding amendment to the final declaration was adopted at the spring session in Sofia in which about 400 parliamentarians from alliance member countries and 25 partner countries took part.

In early May, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to conduct military exercises to test the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. The first stage of the drills started in the Southern Military District of Russia on May 21.