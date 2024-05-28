World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Polish Foreign Minister: Let Putin guess what we are going to do

Poland does not rule out sending its troops to Ukraine, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski said in an interview with Gazeta Wyborcza.

Photo: wikimapia by Mateusz War is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported, 2.5 Generic, 2.0 Generic and 1.0 Generic license.

Sikorsky said in the interview that he had been to Ukraine with his family — his wife and son. According to him, he delivered humanitarian aid to Kharkiv and Bakhmut (the Russian named of the city if Artemovsk).

When asked about the appearance of Polish troops in Ukraine in the future, Sikorsky said that he could not rule out such a possibility.

"Let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin guess what we are going to do,” the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry said in response to a question about the possible dispatch of troops to the zone of the special military operation.

Poland wants to lead a group of NATO countries to ensure air defense of Western Ukraine. Warsaw will soon start working to create a coalition to protect western Ukrainian airspace with the help of NATO air defenses. Other alliance countries also discuss an opportunity to send instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers directly in Ukraine, the publication clarifies.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured that NATO did not plan to send troops to Ukraine. The alliance does not want to become part of the conflict, Stoltenberg said. However, he believes that NATO should lift restrictions for Kyiv to use Western weapons to strike Russian territory.

