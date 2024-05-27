Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov responds to 'bring Russia to its knees' call from Estonia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov commented on the words from Estonian President Alar Karis, who said that Russia must be brought to its knees.

"Zakharova (Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman — ed.) has already answered that it would be fun to see how he would do it. There is nothing to add here,” Lavrov said.

Estonian President Alar Karis earlier said in an interview with the Finnish public broadcaster Yle that he would do everything possible to try to "bring Russia and Putin to their knees.” In his opinion, it would be possible to begin serious negotiations afterwards to end the war in Ukraine. Karis did not explain how one could actually do it.