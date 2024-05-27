World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini: NATO Secretary General should be stopped

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and League party leader Matteo Salvini called NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg a "dangerous gentleman” because of his call to let Ukraine use Western weapons to strike Russia, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: norden.org by Johannes Jansson is licensed under Attribution 2.5 Denmark

"This gentleman is dangerous because the talking about a third world war, about Western weapons capable of striking and killing inside Russia, seems to me very, very dangerous and reckless,” he said.

The politician turned to those who can stop Stoltenberg.

Salvini earlier said that NATO's Secretary General should either apologise or resign after his remarks about the use of Western weapons to attack Russian military targets. According to him, he could not speak about such things on behalf of the Italian people.

