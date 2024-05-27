World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia to build low-power nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan

Russia and Uzbekistan have agreed to cooperate in the construction of a low-power nuclear power plant (NPP) on the territory of the republic, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Ermell is licensed under Creative Commons Із зазначенням автора - Розповсюдження на тих самих умовах 4.0 Міжнародна

The parties signed a corresponding strategic agreement on Monday, May 27, during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The ceremony took place following the results of Putin's working trip to Uzbekistan.

The technologies that will be used to build the nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan meet strict safety requirements, Putin said.

The Uzbek president noted that there was mutual understanding and readiness between Moscow and Tashkent to speed up the construction of the nuclear power plant.

Earlier, Putin assessed trade ties between Russia and Uzbekistan and said that they were diversifying and prospective. He also said that cooperation between Moscow and Tashkent was very promising "especially in the field of industrial cooperation and high technology.”

Putin arrived in Uzbekistan on May 26 for a two-day state visit. Following the negotiations, the parties plan to sign a package of bilateral documents.

