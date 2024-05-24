Putin announces Moscow's readiness to resume peace talks with Ukraine to end conflict

Vladimir Putin answered questions from journalists during negotiations with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.
Russia agrees to resume the process of peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, subject to the previously reached agreements, Putin said, RIA Novosti reports.
When resuming negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, one needs to understand the legitimacy of the Kyiv authorities - with whom documents can be signed, Vladimir Putin said, RIA Novosti reports.
“We must be completely confident that we are dealing with legitimate authorities [when resuming negotiations with Ukraine]. It is up to Ukraine to answer this question. First of all, I think from the position of parliament, the constitutional court, or some other government body,” he said.
“We are aware that the legitimacy of the current head of Ukraine has expired."
More from Putin's statements:
