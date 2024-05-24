Putin ready to end war with Ukraine provided border recognition

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly ready to negotiate a ceasefire with Ukraine if Kyiv agrees to recognise the borders along the current front lines, Reuters reports with reference to four Russian sources.
The agency's sources said on condition of anonymity, that:
Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the agency that Russia was open to dialogue and did not want an "eternal war.” A representative of the US State Department, in turn, noted that the Kremlin had not yet demonstrated significant interest in ending the war, quite the contrary.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not answer Reuters questions, the publication says.
The proposal came following the visit of the US Secretary of State to Kyiv on May 14. Blinken's position on American weapons has changed due to Russia's military successes Ukraine