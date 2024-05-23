Zelensky cuts his peace plan to three points, postpones the rest 'for later'

Zelensky cuts peace formula to three paragraphs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cut his "peace formula” from ten to three paragraphs, Ukrainian publication Delovaya Stolitsa believes.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

Zelensky has kept requirements for radiation and nuclear safety of Ukraine, as well as demands for food security and the release of prisoners and deportees.

The remaining seven paragraphs, including the one on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, have been postponed until later, the publication said.

Zelensky may have cut his peace plan due to the position of the countries of the Global South that may refuse to attend the Ukraine summit in Switzerland to discuss Zelensky's ideas alone for two days. In addition, the final document may not turn out the way Kyiv expects it to be as other country may also set forth their demands to Ukraine.

Russia: Swiss summit is absolute nonsense

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that the organisers of the summit are engaged in "outright nonsense.”

"We are amazed to see adults being engaged in outright nonsense that has no prospects," Sergei Lavrov said.

The goal of the summit is not to achieve peace, but to try to turn as many states as possible against Moscow in order to subsequently begin more hostile actions, Sergei Lavrov believes. Increasing arms supplies to Ukraine means that Russia will "sort things out on the battlefield, rather through diplomatic methods," he added.