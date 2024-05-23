World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Zelensky cuts his peace plan to three points, postpones the rest 'for later'

Zelensky cuts peace formula to three paragraphs

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cut his "peace formula” from ten to three paragraphs, Ukrainian publication Delovaya Stolitsa believes.

Zelensky cuts peace formula to three paragraphs
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

Zelensky has kept requirements for radiation and nuclear safety of Ukraine, as well as demands for food security and the release of prisoners and deportees.

The remaining seven paragraphs, including the one on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, have been postponed until later, the publication said.

Zelensky may have cut his peace plan due to the position of the countries of the Global South that may refuse to attend the Ukraine summit in Switzerland to discuss Zelensky's ideas alone for two days. In addition, the final document may not turn out the way Kyiv expects it to be as other country may also set forth their demands to Ukraine.

Russia: Swiss summit is absolute nonsense

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov believes that the organisers of the summit are engaged in "outright nonsense.”

"We are amazed to see adults being engaged in outright nonsense that has no prospects," Sergei Lavrov said.

The goal of the summit is not to achieve peace, but to try to turn as many states as possible against Moscow in order to subsequently begin more hostile actions, Sergei Lavrov believes. Increasing arms supplies to Ukraine means that Russia will "sort things out on the battlefield, rather through diplomatic methods," he added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
International Criminal Court to lose many of its members. US will lose Middle East

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has yet to issue an arrest warrant for Israel's leadership, but the pressure on the court is mounting already

Who urged ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu?
Village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic taken under Russia's control
Russian forces take control of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic
Alexander Ovechkin's account in Russia blocked over unpaid debt
US makes both itself and allies immune to International Criminal Court
US pays absolutely no mind to ICC, lets allies commit whatever crimes they want Lyuba Lulko Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff A Rump State Costantino Ceoldo
Large beer keg breaks boy's jaw and nearly knocks out his eye
General Shamarin, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, arrested
Zelensky cuts his peace plan to three points, postpones the rest 'for later'
Zelensky cuts his peace plan to three points, postpones the rest 'for later'
Last materials
Zelensky cuts peace formula to three paragraphs
Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces arrested
US pays absolutely no mind to ICC, lets allies commit whatever crimes they want
Who urged ICC to issue arrest warrant for Netanyahu?
Alexander Ovechkin's bank in Russia blocked
Boy playing with large beer keg nearly loses his eye and suffers broken jaw
Village of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic taken under Russia's control
Russia wants to change its borders in the Baltic Sea
Russia starts nuclear exercises in response to bellicose statements from the West
Russian general, former commander of 58th Army, arrested for theft by fraud
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X