World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Scholz forbids Putin from quoting Immanuel Kant

German Chancellor Scholz forbids Putin from quoting Immanuel Kant

World

Russia is trying to appropriate German philosopher Immanuel Kant and his works for no particular reason, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

German Chancellor Scholz forbids Putin from quoting Immanuel Kant
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website is licensed under Attribution 4.0 International

According to Scholz, Russia is attempting "to appropriate Kant and his works at any cost," even though Russia's policies allegedly contradict the basic framework of his teachings, Welt reports.

In this regard, the German chancellor believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not quote the German philosopher, because the Russian leader "does not have the slightest grounds to refer to Kant."

On April 22, Kaliningrad region Governor Anton Alikhanov said that German philosopher Immanuel Kant was related to the special operation in Ukraine. Kant raised the German will to a new level, while cutting it off from higher values, Alikhanov pointed out. According to the politician, Kant is relevant to the situation in Ukraine, as well as to everything that has been happening in the world.

Earlier Vladimir Putin spoke of German philosopher Immanuel Kant as one of the great thinkers, whose calls to live with one's own mind were still relevant today.

"Immanuel Kant believed that one could logically prove the existence of God - these are complex things... but they are very interesting. You should read his works and delve into what he was saying, writing and thinking. Kant is one of the greatest thinkers of both his and ours time. Of course, his call to live with one's own mind is still relevant today,” Putin said at a meeting with students from universities in the Kaliningrad region in January 2024.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
ATACMS missiles for Ukraine and confiscation of Russian assets. How will Moscow respond?

Two aspects of the US bill on American assistance to Ukraine are of interest to Russia. It goes about the transfer of long-range ATACMS missiles and the confiscation of Russian assets

Russia has options to respond to US decision to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine
Swiss President Viola Amherd writes letter to Vladimir Putin calling for dialogue
Swiss President writes letter to Putin. Kremlin will comment later
Poland ready to deploy US weapons. Russia ready to aim its missiles at US
Video shows moment when Russian forces destroy television tower in Kharkiv
Africa undergoes continental shift Montresor Montresor USA imperialistic hegemony is dying Nancy O'Brien Simpson Russia has options to respond to US decision to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Zelensky speaks of talks with Russia for the second time in 2024
EU to crack down on Russian shadow tanker fleet
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Last materials
Russia registers first analogue of Spinraza
Military helicopters collide midair and crash during rehearsal flight in Malaysia
German Chancellor Scholz forbids Putin from quoting Immanuel Kant
Africa undergoes continental shift
USA imperialistic hegemony is dying
Russia has options to respond to US decision to transfer ATACMS to Ukraine
Kremlin responds to Zelensky's remarks on talks between Russia and Ukraine
Kharkiv television tower destroyed in Russian attack – Video
EU's new sanctions against Russia targets shadow tanker fleet
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X