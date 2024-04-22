World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
EU to crack down on Russian shadow tanker fleet

EU's new sanctions against Russia targets shadow tanker fleet

World

The 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia will affect Russia's shadow tanker fleet, Swedish representative Tobias Billström said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, Reuters reports.

EU's new sanctions against Russia targets shadow tanker fleet
Photo: navy.mil by Оператор ВМС США Уильям С. Стивенс is licensed under public domain

The official did not specify how exactly the association was going to combat such supplies of Russian oil. The head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry announced a ban on the import of liquefied natural gas. The supplies of Russian liquified natural gas to the EU are not prohibited.

The shadow fleet refers to tankers that are not officially associated with Russia, but operate under its control. They make it possible to supply oil and petroleum products at prices higher than the cap that was set by Western countries.

G7 representatives said in February that they were looking for ways to put pressure on the Russian shadow fleet so that its ships would either comply with price cap requirements or fall under sanctions. The latest report from the International Monetary Fund said that such efforts were fruitless as Russian oil could still be exported at prices higher than $60 per barrel.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Swiss President writes letter to Putin. Kremlin will comment later

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised to comment on the letter from Swiss leader Viola Amherd that she wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Swiss President Viola Amherd writes letter to Vladimir Putin calling for dialogue
Poland, 'hyena of Europe,' to deploy US nuclear weapons on its territory
Poland ready to deploy US weapons. Russia ready to aim its missiles at US
Putin to discuss withdrawal of Russian peacemakers from Armenia's Tavush Province
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Benjamin Franklin — The Founding Father of Artificial Intelligence Guy Somerset General Ivashov: Germany is waiting for new Hitler to come Inna Novikova Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam Mark S. McGrew
EU to crack down on Russian shadow tanker fleet
EU to crack down on Russian shadow tanker fleet
Last materials
EU's new sanctions against Russia targets shadow tanker fleet
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Poland, 'hyena of Europe,' to deploy US nuclear weapons on its territory
Swiss President Viola Amherd writes letter to Vladimir Putin calling for dialogue
Russian peacemakers leave Armenia's Tavush Province
US volunteer Russel Bentley known as 'Texas' killed in Donetsk
Benjamin Franklin — The Founding Father of Artificial Intelligence
General Ivashov: Germany is waiting for new Hitler to come
Migrant kills Muscovite after being reprimanded for breaking car park rules
The West wants to get rid of Zelensky – Dmitry Medvedev
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X