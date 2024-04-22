World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Poland ready to deploy US weapons. Russia ready to aim its missiles at US

Poland, 'hyena of Europe,' to deploy US nuclear weapons on its territory

World

Polish President Andrzej Duda announced readiness to deploy US nuclear weapons on its territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised that the Russian Armed Forces would take all necessary measures for the security of the state.

Poland, 'hyena of Europe,' to deploy US nuclear weapons on its territory
Photo: coralreef.noaa.gov by US Department of Energy

"If such plans are implemented, The military will of course analyze the situation and will do everything necessary, all necessary retaliatory steps will be taken in order to guarantee our security,” Dmitry Peskov said.

Discussions about the deployment of nuclear weapons on Polish territory have been ongoing for many years. In 2015, The Guardian reported citing Deputy Minister of Defence of Poland that Warsaw was discussing participation in NATO's Nuclear Sharing nuclear weapons program in order to receive nuclear weapons from the United States. However, the Polish defence department subsequently disowned such plans recalling that Poland was a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"The problem is, first of all, that we do not have nuclear weapons. Nothing indicates that Poland could have it at its disposal in the near future,” Polish President Duda complained in 2022. At the same time, he indicated that an opportunity to participate in the NATO program was available.

It also became known in 2022 that more than a half of Polish citizens supported the idea of deploying American nuclear weapons on the territory of Poland. The idea found biggest support among people under 30 years of age, Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, as well as residents of large cities.

Russia to retaliate immediately should Poland place US nukes

State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa warned that if US nuclear weapons appear on Polish territory, Russia would be forced to take retaliatory steps.

"This is another escalation of tensions in Europe. This is a serious step that violates the security of our country, which will naturally force us to take retaliatory steps," Chepa said.

The United States understands that Russia's response to the deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland is inevitable. Therefore, the country may refuse such risky actions.

"Our response measures will involve preparation [for possible aggression], as well as counteraction, deployment of arms that will be aimed, among other things, at the United States,” Chepa warned.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev indicated that the growth of Poland's military potential and the build-up of its military presence in Ukraine could provoke a direct clash with Russia and Belarus.

According to him, Poland's "adventurous” actions, if supported by NATO countries, could lead to dangerous consequences for the whole world.

"And then Poland will play the role of the "hyena of Europe' that unleashed World War Three," Medvedev said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Swiss President writes letter to Putin. Kremlin will comment later

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised to comment on the letter from Swiss leader Viola Amherd that she wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Swiss President Viola Amherd writes letter to Vladimir Putin calling for dialogue
Russian peacemakers leave Armenia's Tavush Province
Putin to discuss withdrawal of Russian peacemakers from Armenia's Tavush Province
Poland ready to deploy US weapons. Russia ready to aim its missiles at US
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Benjamin Franklin — The Founding Father of Artificial Intelligence Guy Somerset General Ivashov: Germany is waiting for new Hitler to come Inna Novikova Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam Mark S. McGrew
Last materials
Russian volleyball player commits suicide at 21
Poland, 'hyena of Europe,' to deploy US nuclear weapons on its territory
Swiss President Viola Amherd writes letter to Vladimir Putin calling for dialogue
Russian peacemakers leave Armenia's Tavush Province
US volunteer Russel Bentley known as 'Texas' killed in Donetsk
Benjamin Franklin — The Founding Father of Artificial Intelligence
General Ivashov: Germany is waiting for new Hitler to come
Migrant kills Muscovite after being reprimanded for breaking car park rules
The West wants to get rid of Zelensky – Dmitry Medvedev
Ukraine's new long-range drones may reach Siberia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X