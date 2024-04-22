Swiss President writes letter to Putin. Kremlin will comment later

Swiss President Viola Amherd writes letter to Vladimir Putin calling for dialogue

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised to comment on the letter from Swiss leader Viola Amherd that she wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

During a conversation with reporters, Peskov said that he had nothing to say about the letter from the Swiss president, but he promised to return to this issue later.

"Let us check this information and inform you tomorrow,” he said.

On April 21, Blick publication said that Swiss President Amherd wrote a letter to the Russian shortly after his re-election. Representatives of the Swiss Ministry of Defence said that the letter was a call for dialogue. Viola Amherd also expressed condolences in connection with the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow and massive spring floods in Russian regions.