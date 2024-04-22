Putin to discuss withdrawal of Russian peacemakers from Armenia's Tavush Province

Russian peacemakers leave Armenia's Tavush Province

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from the Tavush region, Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: By the Russian Defence Ministry, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

"We expect that in the short term, President Putin and Prime Minister Pashinyan will have an opportunity to discuss these and, if necessary, other pressing issues in person,” the press secretary of the Russian president said, RIA Novosti reports.

On April 20, Pashinyan announced the withdrawal of Russian border guards from the Armenian province of Tavush after the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers appeared in this area in one situation, but now it has "changed significantly, Pashinyan noted.

Armenia's Tavush Province is bordered by Georgia from the north and Azerbaijan from the east. Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the Karabakh region for a period of five years in accordance with the tripartite statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation and Armenia dated November 10, 2020.