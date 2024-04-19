Dmitry Medvedev believes the West wants to take Zelensky out

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, believes that the West could decide to eliminate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Medvedev's comment came in response to reports from Poland about the detention of a suspect who allegedly attempted to assassinate the Ukrainian leader.

Photo: flickr.com by President Of Ukraine is licensed under Creative Commons CC0 1.0

According to Medvedev, the Ukrainian president has “reasons to be alarmed seriously.”

"This may be the first evidence that the West has decided to eliminate it," Medvedev wrote. 

On April 18, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the detention of a suspect who was allegedly planning to assassinate Zelensky. According to the Ukrainian law enforcement agency, the detainee is a Polish citizen, who allegedly planned to collect information about the security of the Rzeszow-Jasionka International Airport in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship and deliver this data to Russia. The data could help in planning the assassination attempt on the Ukrainian leader during his visit to Poland.

The man was arrested and charged with agreeing to work for a foreign intelligence agency. The Pole faces up to eight years in prison.

A few months after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, ex-Verkhovna Rada deputy Ilya Kiva said that Zelensky enhanced his personal security over fears of being eliminated by intelligence services of allied states, who believed that it was time to end the conflict. According to Kiva, the Ukrainian leader allegedly feared being killed by his own military.

