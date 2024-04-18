World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russia surprises Canada by taking over China's peas and carrots

NetEase: Russia surprises Canada by taking over pea supplies to China

World

Canada has consistently supported all anti-Russian sanctions. The cooperation between Russia and Canada has practically ceased. Yet, Russia finds ways to repay such a policy in a way that Canada does not expect, an article published on Chinese Internet platform NetEase says.

NetEase: Russia surprises Canada by taking over pea supplies to China
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sohini Kumar is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

It goes about the supplies of… peas.

China is one of the largest consumers and importers of peas. Last year, China imported 2.68 million tons of this agricultural crop. The volume of pea supplies exceeded the volume of rice imports to the Celestial Empire.

Until recently, Canada was the leading supplier of peas to China. China was getting more than a half of total pea supplies from Canada, but Canada started losing its positions last year. The quality and prices of Russian agricultural products turned out to be so attractive that Chinese companies began to switch to supplies from Russia. Canada did not expect that at all, the article says.

Russia is capable of ousting Canada from the Chinese market. It is worthy of note that Russian products are GMO-free, which is another huge advantage that Russia has before Canada.

The article on the Chinese website confirms how big the competition is now in the Chinese agricultural market between Russia and agricultural suppliers from the USA, Australia, and Canada.

Chinese companies earlier refused to purchase about 1.5 million tons of wheat from the USA and Australia. At the same time, China has been increasing wheat imports from Russia, although there is still a lot of room for development there.

In 2023, Russia and China signed an agreement on the supply of 70 million tons of grain worth $25.7 billion as part of the New Overland Grain Corridor initiative. Deliveries are to be carried out over the course of 12 years.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces strike AFU's command post at Chernihiv hotel

On the morning of Wednesday, April 17, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a hotel in Chernihiv

Eyewitnesses video shows Russian missiles striking hotel in Chernihiv
Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam
Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam
Russian army strikes Ukrainian airfield before it gets F-16 fighters
Tucker Carlson interviews perhaps second most famous Russian, Pavel Durov
Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam Mark S. McGrew The curious case of man in black Pavel Durov Andrey Mihayloff Xi Jinping rejects Zelensky's peace plan, sends strong message to Global South Lyuba Lulko
Russia starts withdrawing its peacekeepers from Nagorno Karabakh
What you do not know about Pavel Durov
Boston Dynamics presents new entirely electric humanoid robot
Boston Dynamics presents new entirely electric humanoid robot
Last materials
Ukraine launches ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike military airfield in Crimea
Boston Dynamics presents humanoid robot of new generation
Biden says cannibals ate his uncle in New Guinea
Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam
Eyewitnesses video shows Russian missiles striking hotel in Chernihiv
Russian peacemakers start leaving Nagorno Karabakh
The curious case of man in black Pavel Durov
Telegram founder Pavel Durov opens up his heart and mind to Tucker Carlson
Russian forces strike military airfield where Ukraine was to station F-16 fighters
Xi Jinping rejects Zelensky's peace plan, sends strong message to Global South
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X