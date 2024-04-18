Biden blames cannibals for disappearance of his uncle's body

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US President Joe Biden said that the body of his uncle Ambrose Finnegan, who died in a plane crash in New Guinea, was never recovered because of cannibals.

Photo: flickr.com by Гейдж Скидмор is licensed under Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

"He flew single-engine planes, reconnaissance flights over New Guinea. He had volunteered because someone couldn't make it. He got shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals in New Guinea at the time. They never recovered his body," the president said.

Biden's version differs from the official conclusions of the US Department of Defense, according to which Finnegan's plane, carrying out a courier flight, was forced to make an emergency landing on water. According to the Pentagon, three crew members were unable to escape the sinking plane.

In March, it was reported that Joe Biden may have made up the story of his commute across the bridge in Baltimore by car and train, since the bridge had no railway part.

"At about 1.30[am], a container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which I've been over many, many times commuting from the state of Delaware either on a train or by car."

Francis Scott Key Bridge did not have any railway lines and was only used as a roadway since it was built in the 1970s.

