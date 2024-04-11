The West must be prepared to discuss Ukraine's unconditional surrender

The West must be prepared for discussions of the unconditional surrender of Ukraine already in the near future, Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, TASS reports.

Photo: flickr.com by Схакиров is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

"Very soon, the only topic for any international meetings on Ukraine will be the unconditional surrender of the Kyiv regime. I advise you all to prepare for this in advance,” Nebenzya said.

Ukrainian President Zelensky's attempts to promote its peace plan may only "cause bewilderment," Nebenzya said.

Russia is not going to participate in the meeting according to Zelensky's peace plan, which is going to take place in Switzerland on June 15-16, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia does not intend to take part in such a conference, even if officially invited. (…) This forum will be dedicated to promoting the ultimatum "Zelensky formula,” although its Swiss organisers pretend that they are looking for a common denominator in the peace initiatives of different countries,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova also added that Switzerland lost the neutral status of a negotiating platform. Western countries do not need peace, but only a truce in Ukraine, she noted.

Earlier, a member of the cantonal parliament of Geneva Guy Mettan said that a peace conference on Ukraine without Russia would be absurd and contradictory to the very idea of peace as it is both sides that need to take part in the conference to resolve the conflict.