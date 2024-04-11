Russia to revise moratorium on deployment of medium-range missiles

Russia may revise its unilateral moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in response to the deployment of US missiles in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Дин Джонсон is licensed under public domain

"One of the points of such counteraction will undoubtedly be a revision of our approach to the unilateral moratorium on the deployment of such systems that our President [Vladimir Putin] announced in 2018,” said the deputy foreign minister.

As part of the moratorium, "the appearance of American-made medium- and shorter-range weapons in any region of the world will prompt Russia to at accordingly in response."

Ryabkov also noted that the deployment of American missiles on the island of Guam, an overseas territory of the United States, could lead to a revision of the moratorium.

The United States intends to deploy medium-range missiles in Asia by the end of 2024.