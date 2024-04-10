European Union purchases 30,000 tons of Russian fish

The EU countries purchased about 30,000 tons of Russian fish, the press service of Rosselkhoznadzor said (The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision; the statement from the service is available on its official website).
Russia exported a total of 38,000 tons of fish caught in Murmansk area from January 1 to April 8. About 8,000 tons were sent to China, South Korea, Vietnam and several African countries.
It goes about such products as frozen cod, haddock and cod fillets, the service said.
Belarus suddenly banned the sale of Russian-made tea. According to the Ministry of Health of Belarus, the reason for this decision was a violation of requirements for microbiological indicators of product safety