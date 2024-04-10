European Union purchases 30,000 tons of Russian fish

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The EU countries purchased about 30,000 tons of Russian fish, the press service of Rosselkhoznadzor said (The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision; the statement from the service is available on its official website).

Photo: flickr.com by José Antonio Gil Martínez is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

Russia exported a total of 38,000 tons of fish caught in Murmansk area from January 1 to April 8. About 8,000 tons were sent to China, South Korea, Vietnam and several African countries.

It goes about such products as frozen cod, haddock and cod fillets, the service said.

