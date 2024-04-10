World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia excludes cybersecurity dialogue with USA

Artur Lyukmanov, Director of the Department of International Information Security of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that dialogue with the United States on cybersecurity was impossible against the backdrop of the current realities.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergey Korovkin 84 is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

In response to a question about the likelihood of such a dialogue, Lyukmanov said that there can be no dialogue with a country that “wants to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia with the help of non-kinetic means of information technology.”

“Of course not, dialogue on this topic is impossible,” the diplomat said.

