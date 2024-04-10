Graves of US mercenaries who lost their lives in Ukraine found from Virginia to California

Graves of mercenaries annihilated in Ukraine were discovered in cemeteries in the United States, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: flickr.com by Pfc. Cameron Boyd is licensed under U.S. federal government

"Cemeteries in the United States from Virginia to California grow larger as mercenaries liquidated by the Russian military in Ukraine go six feet under,” a source of the news agency said.

On March 14, the Russian Defence Ministry said that 5,962 foreign mercenaries were killed in Ukraine. Of these, 1,113 military personnel came from the United States, the ministry said.

One of the mercenaries whose grave was found in the US was named as 50-year-old retired US Marine Grady Kurpasi. He was killed two months after the start of the special military operation, but his funeral in the United States took place only in March 2024 as he was considered missing for a long time. Kurpasi was buried at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington.

Former Marine Ian Tortorici is another mercenary. He served in the Foreign Legion of Ukraine and was killed in Kramatorsk in June 2023 in a local restaurant. The American mercenary was buried with military honours in California.

Another mercenary was known as Bryan Young. He was killed in July 2022 in a tank attack. Before the start of the special military operation, Young lived in Georgia. He is survived by two daughters.

Volunteer Dane Partridge was also killed in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine. In the past, he served in Iraq and joined the Ukrainian side in April 2022. He was buried in an Idaho cemetery and is survived by his wife and five children.