World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Graves of US mercenaries who lost their lives in Ukraine found from Virginia to California

US mercenaries killed in Ukraine go six feet under from Virginia to California

World

Graves of mercenaries annihilated in Ukraine were discovered in cemeteries in the United States, RIA Novosti reports.

US mercenaries killed in Ukraine go six feet under from Virginia to California
Photo: flickr.com by Pfc. Cameron Boyd is licensed under U.S. federal government

"Cemeteries in the United States from Virginia to California grow larger as mercenaries liquidated by the Russian military in Ukraine go six feet under,” a source of the news agency said.

On March 14, the Russian Defence Ministry said that 5,962 foreign mercenaries were killed in Ukraine. Of these, 1,113 military personnel came from the United States, the ministry said.

One of the mercenaries whose grave was found in the US was named as 50-year-old retired US Marine Grady Kurpasi. He was killed two months after the start of the special military operation, but his funeral in the United States took place only in March 2024 as he was considered missing for a long time. Kurpasi was buried at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington.

Former Marine Ian Tortorici is another mercenary. He served in the Foreign Legion of Ukraine and was killed in Kramatorsk in June 2023 in a local restaurant. The American mercenary was buried with military honours in California.

Another mercenary was known as Bryan Young. He was killed in July 2022 in a tank attack. Before the start of the special military operation, Young lived in Georgia. He is survived by two daughters.

Volunteer Dane Partridge was also killed in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine. In the past, he served in Iraq and joined the Ukrainian side in April 2022. He was buried in an Idaho cemetery and is survived by his wife and five children.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Belarus suddenly bans all of most popular Russian teas

Belarus suddenly banned the sale of Russian-made tea. According to the Ministry of Health of Belarus, the reason for this decision was a violation of requirements for microbiological indicators of product safety

Belarus bans most of Russian tea products
First launch of Angara-A5 heavy-class rocket from Vostochny Cosmodrome aborted
First launch of Angara-A5 heavy vehicle aborted two minutes before lift off
Astronomers discover new star with record pulsation
Can all meat diet be healthy? Mark S. McGrew India or Bharat? Who wants to change the name of the country and what for? Daria Aslamova Romania wants to snatch two pieces of one pie at once – Moldova and Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
US mercenaries killed in Ukraine go six feet under from Virginia to California
Russian Defence Ministry: Mi-24 helicopter crashes into the Black Sea
Cepheid variable star with record period of pulsation discovered in Milky Way
Belarus bans most of Russian tea products
First launch of Angara-A5 heavy-class rocket from Vostochny Cosmodrome aborted
Video: Russian missile strikes workshop for the production of heavy Ukrainian drones
Can all meat diet be healthy?
Bridge collapses on railway tracks in Russia, one woman killed
Floodwaters affect over 6,000 in Russia's Orenburg region
India or Bharat? Who wants to change the name of the country and what for?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X