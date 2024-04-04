USA to deploy medium-range missiles in Asia

The Pentagon plans to deploy medium-range missiles in Asia to contain China, the commander of US ground forces in the Pacific, General Charles Flynn said, Asahi reports.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Дин Джонсон is licensed under public domain

The United States wants to find a way to counter the modernisation of China's missile capabilities, the general said.

"We plan to cooperate with allies and partners in the region and have decided to deploy missiles soon,” he said.

Flynn did not disclose specific information about the types of weapons, dates and locations for the deployment. Journalists suggested that it goes about Typhon launchers, which make it possible to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 anti-aircraft missiles.