The Pentagon plans to deploy medium-range missiles in Asia to contain China, the commander of US ground forces in the Pacific, General Charles Flynn said, Asahi reports.
The United States wants to find a way to counter the modernisation of China's missile capabilities, the general said.
"We plan to cooperate with allies and partners in the region and have decided to deploy missiles soon,” he said.
Flynn did not disclose specific information about the types of weapons, dates and locations for the deployment. Journalists suggested that it goes about Typhon launchers, which make it possible to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 anti-aircraft missiles.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia warned the EU that confiscation of Russian assets would be unacceptable. One shall assume that it was the European Union that had a hand in this request